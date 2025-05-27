Real-Time Update: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CHKP stock has gone up by 4.20%, with a monthly gain of 9.09% and a quarterly surge of 5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.10% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09x compared to its average ratio. CHKP has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHKP is 83.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on May 27, 2025 was 996.94K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 224.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Check Point (CHKP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $215 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHKP, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

CHKP Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.88. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd saw 22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHKP starting from SHWED GIL, who proposed sale 1,300,000 shares at the price of $220.00 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, SHWED GIL now owns shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, valued at $286,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Golan Roei, the Officer of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, proposed sale 7,038 shares at $218.33 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Golan Roei is holding shares at $1,536,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd stands at 0.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 30.92, with 15.41 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.