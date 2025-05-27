Real-Time Update: Calumet Inc (CLMT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Calumet Inc (CLMT) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 36.32% gain in the past month, and a -5.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for CLMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.13% for CLMT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLMT is 68.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CLMT was 1.25M shares.

The stock price of Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 14.14, but the company has seen a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (“Calumet”) announced today that it plans to attend two investor conferences in June 2025. On Thursday, June 5 th, Calumet will attend the Bank of America Securities Energy and Power Credit Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLMT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CLMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to CLMT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

CLMT Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Calumet Inc saw -35.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLMT starting from Sheets Daniel L, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $13.88 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Sheets Daniel L now owns 36,824 shares of Calumet Inc, valued at $416,300 using the latest closing price.

Sheets Daniel L, the Director of Calumet Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $13.79 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Sheets Daniel L is holding 26,824 shares at $137,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.04.

Based on Calumet Inc (CLMT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 202.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 27.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Calumet Inc (CLMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.