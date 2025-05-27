Real-Time Update: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a 10.60% rise in the past month and a -4.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for BYD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for BYD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) is above average at 11.93x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BYD is 55.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BYD on May 27, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 73.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-22 that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD outsold Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in Europe for the first time in April.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BYD, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

BYD Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.34. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corp saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM R, who proposed sale 70,000 shares at the price of $69.54 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM R now owns shares of Boyd Gaming Corp, valued at $4,867,800 using the latest closing price.

SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J., the Director of Boyd Gaming Corp, sale 1,125 shares at $75.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. is holding 4,852 shares at $84,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corp stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 35.62, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.