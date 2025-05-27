RB Global Inc (RBA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.25 in relation to previous closing price of 108.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that RB Global’s shift to service-based revenue, now 78.5% of total, drives robust growth, supported by acquisitions and higher take rates from value-added services. The IAA acquisition has pivoted growth toward the Automotive segment, now 52% of GTV, with strong future prospects based on industry trends and historical performance. RB Global’s broad asset portfolio, integrated platform, and value-added services create a competitive edge versus rivals like Copart and support cross-selling opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) is 52.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBA is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RBA is 184.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On May 27, 2025, RBA’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

The stock of RB Global Inc (RBA) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a 8.56% rise in the past month, and a 4.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for RBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $105 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBA, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.41. In addition, RB Global Inc saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $106.96 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 14,167 shares of RB Global Inc, valued at $213,920 using the latest closing price.

Fesler Andrew John, the Chief People Officer of RB Global Inc, sale 9,075 shares at $104.72 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Fesler Andrew John is holding 5,532 shares at $950,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RB Global Inc (RBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.