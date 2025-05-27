Radius Recycling Inc (RDUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Radius Recycling Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 29.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that NEW YORK CITY & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RDUS) to Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Radius will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Radius that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it ar.

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Recycling Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDUS is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDUS is 25.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On May 27, 2025, RDUS’s average trading volume was 964.02K shares.

RDUS’s Market Performance

RDUS stock saw an increase of 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.44% and a quarterly increase of 123.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.29% for Radius Recycling Inc (RDUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for RDUS’s stock, with a 55.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDUS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RDUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDUS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Sell” to RDUS, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

RDUS Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDUS rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, Radius Recycling Inc saw 94.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDUS starting from Heiskell Steven, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $19.52 back on Nov 07 ’24. After this action, Heiskell Steven now owns 121,017 shares of Radius Recycling Inc, valued at $175,680 using the latest closing price.

Heiskell Steven, the Officer of Radius Recycling Inc, proposed sale 9,000 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Heiskell Steven is holding shares at $175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radius Recycling Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.26. Equity return is now at value -41.03, with -17.77 for asset returns.

Based on Radius Recycling Inc (RDUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -197.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Radius Recycling Inc (RDUS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.