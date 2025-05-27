Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RXT is 65.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXT on May 27, 2025 was 924.88K shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.63 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a -10.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a leading cyber resilience company, and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, have announced Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service – a new managed service for customers operating in public cloud. By combining Rubrik’s orchestrated data protection and cyber recovery solutions with Rackspace’s DevOps principles and managed services, enterprises can simplify and accelerate recovery from ransomware attacks.

RXT’s Market Performance

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has seen a -10.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.14% decline in the past month and a -57.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for RXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.53% for RXT’s stock, with a -50.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to RXT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at -24.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2988. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -49.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Maletira Amar, who sale 521,840 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Maletira Amar now owns 4,368,328 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $975,841 using the latest closing price.

Marino Mark A., the Chief Financial Officer of Rackspace Technology Inc, sale 20,217 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Marino Mark A. is holding 1,917,446 shares at $37,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.13.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -362.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.