QXO Inc (QXO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QXO is 2.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QXO is 460.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On May 27, 2025, QXO’s average trading volume was 4.96M shares.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO)'s stock price has dropped by -1.73 in relation to previous closing price of 16.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QXO’s Market Performance

QXO’s stock has fallen by -5.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.18% and a quarterly rise of 37.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for QXO Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for QXO’s stock, with a 14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QXO Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QXO fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, QXO Inc saw 3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QXO starting from MFN Partners, LP, who sale 7,000,000 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 46,908,701 shares of QXO Inc, valued at $105,350,000 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of QXO Inc, sale 795,894 shares at $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’24, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 53,908,701 shares at $11,978,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for QXO Inc stands at 0.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.44, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Based on QXO Inc (QXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 242.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18419.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 51.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -73.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 76.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 95.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QXO Inc (QXO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.