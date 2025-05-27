Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.36 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a -15.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dave Mossberg – Investor Relations Representative Dan Friedberg – Chairman Perry Moss – Chief Executive Officer Brett Johnston – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Spychalla – Craig Hallum Gerry Sweeney – ROTH Capital Owen Rickert – Northland Capital Markets Nelson Obus – Wynnefield Capital Greg Kitt – Pinnacle Family Office George Melas – MKH Management Operator Good day, everyone. And welcome to Quest Resource Holding Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) Right Now?

QRHC has 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QRHC is 16.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRHC on May 27, 2025 was 99.76K shares.

QRHC’s Market Performance

QRHC stock saw a decrease of -15.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for QRHC’s stock, with a -63.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRHC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for QRHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRHC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12.50 based on the research report published on September 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRHC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for QRHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to QRHC, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

QRHC Trading at -14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRHC fell by -15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Quest Resource Holding Corp saw -67.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRHC starting from FRIEDBERG DANIEL M., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, FRIEDBERG DANIEL M. now owns 2,822,547 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp, valued at $29,475 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDBERG DANIEL M., the Director of Quest Resource Holding Corp, purchase 2,574 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that FRIEDBERG DANIEL M. is holding 2,825,121 shares at $7,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Resource Holding Corp stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -44.84, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.