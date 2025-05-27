PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.05x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PTCT is 77.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of PTCT was 1.21M shares.

PTCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 45.52, but the company has seen a -0.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTCT’s Market Performance

PTCT’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly drop of -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.38% for PTC Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for PTCT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTCT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PTCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTCT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTCT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PTCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTCT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

PTCT Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTCT fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.76. In addition, PTC Therapeutics Inc saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTCT starting from Boulding Mark Elliott, who sale 1,929 shares at the price of $46.18 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Boulding Mark Elliott now owns 103,901 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, valued at $89,081 using the latest closing price.

Boulding Mark Elliott, the EXEC. VP AND CLO of PTC Therapeutics Inc, sale 883 shares at $46.02 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Boulding Mark Elliott is holding 103,901 shares at $40,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.35.

Based on PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -120.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.