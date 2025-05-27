Prudential plc ADR (PUK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, PUK stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.36% and a quarterly surge of 25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Prudential plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.45% for PUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) is above average at 13.48x. The 36-month beta value for PUK is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PUK is 1.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of PUK on May 27, 2025 was 993.93K shares.

PUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) has dropped by -0.71 compared to previous close of 22.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that Does Prudential (PUK) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PUK Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, Prudential plc ADR saw 40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prudential plc ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 12.82, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc ADR (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 128.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.