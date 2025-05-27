Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PRTA has 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRTA is 42.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTA on May 27, 2025 was 909.05K shares.

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.55. However, the company has seen a -8.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prothena today announced the Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial evaluating birtamimab in patients with AL amyloidosis did not meet its primary endpoint.

PRTA’s Market Performance

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has experienced a -8.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.81% drop in the past month, and a -56.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for PRTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.34% for PRTA stock, with a simple moving average of -55.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTA reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for PRTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTA, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

PRTA Trading at -33.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -32.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw -52.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who sale 3,317,938 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 8,266,342 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $27,744,929 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 1,984,053 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 5,304,596 shares at $15,164,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.0 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -0.8. The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -23.46, with -19.72 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -154.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.