Progyny Inc (PGNY) Stock Observes 4.29% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PGNY stock has gone down by -7.98%, with a monthly decline of -10.39% and a quarterly plunge of -10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Progyny Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.79% for PGNY’s stock, with a 4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGNY is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PGNY is 78.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGNY on May 27, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.77 in relation to its previous close of 20.89. However, the company has experienced a -7.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced the appointment of Morehouse School of Medicine’s Regional Dean for Seattle and Puget Sound’s Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (FACOG), and a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) – and Columbia University’s Dr. Whitney Booker – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine – to its Medical Advisory Board. “As Progyny continues to be at the forefront of women’s health, we are proud to welcome two deeply respected clinical leaders whose unique training and lived experience will bring critical insights to our work,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer at Progyny.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

PGNY Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.25. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Schlanger David J, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $14.68 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, Schlanger David J now owns 228,269 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $2,202,330 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Progyny Inc, purchase 209,500 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 441,463 shares at $3,034,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 10.11, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progyny Inc (PGNY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.