Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has gone down by -5.35% for the week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month and a -16.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for PCOR’s stock, with a -1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

PCOR has 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCOR is 110.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on May 27, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 67.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that CARPINTERIA, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading technology partner for every stage of construction, today announced investments in its Building Information Modeling (BIM) capabilities. Expanding on its existing BIM offerings, Procore has announced its acquisitions of Novorender and FlyPaper, which upon integration will empower owners and contractors worldwide to unlock BIM, streamline coordination, and connect critical BIM data seamlessly across.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $75 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.30. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw -10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Fu Howard, who sale 797 shares at the price of $68.99 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Fu Howard now owns 199,067 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $54,985 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 4,203 shares at $68.91 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 102,057 shares at $289,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -10.78, with -6.69 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -135.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.