Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-15 that HANOVER, Md., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (Processa or the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety, today announced that Dr. David Young, Founder and President of Research & Development, has been invited to present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PCSA is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCSA is 10.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for PCSA on May 27, 2025 was 2.57M shares.

PCSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month, and a -56.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for PCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for PCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -72.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCSA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCSA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

PCSA Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCSA rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2443. In addition, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -72.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCSA starting from Yorke Justin W, who purchase 12,400 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jan 27 ’25. After this action, Yorke Justin W now owns 12,400 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

Ng George K, the Chief Executive Officer of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 87,200 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27 ’25, which means that Ng George K is holding 87,200 shares at $69,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCSA

The total capital return value is set at -2.62. Equity return is now at value -192.72, with -162.10 for asset returns.

Based on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -185.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.