Proassurance Corporation (PRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Proassurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 23.16, but the company has seen a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that PRA reports continued growth in net investment income in the first quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Right Now?

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04x compared to its average ratio. PRA has 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRA is 50.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRA on May 27, 2025 was 997.30K shares.

PRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Proassurance Corporation (PRA) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a 64.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.32% for PRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for PRA stock, with a simple moving average of 37.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRA

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

PRA Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRA fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Proassurance Corporation saw 45.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

1.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proassurance Corporation stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Proassurance Corporation (PRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 80.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Proassurance Corporation (PRA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.