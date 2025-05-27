Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51x compared to its average ratio. PFG has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for PFG is 222.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFG on May 27, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

The stock price of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 77.35, but the company has seen a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced the appointment of Joel Pitz as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Pitz steps into the role after 30 years with Principal and brings extensive experience in successfully aligning financial strategy to business goals. “Joel has demonstrated strong leadership throughout his time at Principal and during his tenure as interim CFO which will continue to serve the comp.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG’s stock has fallen by -5.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.68% and a quarterly drop of -9.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Principal Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for PFG’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PFG, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.13. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from WEE YEE CHEONG, who proposed sale 13,468 shares at the price of $87.29 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, WEE YEE CHEONG now owns shares of Principal Financial Group Inc, valued at $1,175,597 using the latest closing price.

WEE YEE CHEONG, the Officer of Principal Financial Group Inc, proposed sale 800 shares at $87.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that WEE YEE CHEONG is holding shares at $69,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 37.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.