Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX)’s stock price has increased by 57.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a 49.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-28 that HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “Company” or “Powell Max”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) Right Now?

The average trading volume of PMAX on May 27, 2025 was 4.13M shares.

PMAX’s Market Performance

PMAX stock saw an increase of 49.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.58% and a quarterly increase of 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.78% for Powell Max Ltd (PMAX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.54% for PMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -70.70% for the last 200 days.

PMAX Trading at 42.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.85%, as shares surge +29.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMAX rose by +49.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3707. In addition, Powell Max Ltd saw -75.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Max Ltd stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.72. Equity return is now at value -597.67, with -42.21 for asset returns.

Based on Powell Max Ltd (PMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.