Portland General Electric Co (POR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) is 14.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POR is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for POR is 108.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On May 27, 2025, POR’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 41.74. However, the company has experienced a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-13 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

POR’s Market Performance

POR’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly drop of -5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Portland General Electric Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for POR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to POR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

POR Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.10. In addition, Portland General Electric Co saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Felton Benjamin, who sale 1,845 shares at the price of $43.02 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Felton Benjamin now owns 32,646 shares of Portland General Electric Co, valued at $79,372 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Co stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 8.33, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Co (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Portland General Electric Co (POR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.