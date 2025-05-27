PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Stock Faces 4.29% Weekly Volatility

The stock of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) has seen a -5.37% decrease in the past week, with a 13.71% gain in the past month, and a -19.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for MYPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for MYPS’s stock, with a -11.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MYPS is 87.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of MYPS was 195.13K shares.

MYPS) stock’s latest price update

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.44 in comparison to its previous close of 1.35, however, the company has experienced a -5.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-05 that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Hahn – Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations Andrew Pascal – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Peterson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Hickey – Benchmark Co., LLC Will Yager – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Aaron Lee – Macquarie Research Martin Yang – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Operator Greetings, and welcome to PLAYSTUDIOS First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYPS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MYPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYPS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYPS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for MYPS stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

MYPS Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4210. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYPS starting from Peterson Scott Edward, who proposed sale 29,600 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, Peterson Scott Edward now owns shares of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, valued at $37,237 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Scott Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, sale 29,601 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Peterson Scott Edward is holding 504,397 shares at $37,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -9.24 for asset returns.

Based on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 38.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.