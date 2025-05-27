Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for PLAG is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLAG is 4.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume for PLAG on May 27, 2025 was 170.85K shares.

PLAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX: PLAG) has jumped by 18.37 compared to previous close of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2024-05-07 that NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Planet Green Holdings Corp. (“Planet Green Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on April 1, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

PLAG’s Market Performance

Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) has seen a 37.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.82% gain in the past month and a -21.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.19% for PLAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.99% for PLAG’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLAG Trading at 27.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +37.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3182. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp saw -32.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp stands at -0.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -48.83, with -20.72 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.