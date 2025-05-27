Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.67x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PECO is 124.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of PECO was 816.03K shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.59 in relation to its previous close of 34.14. However, the company has experienced a -6.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that CINCINNATI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will present at Nareit REITweek on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

PECO’s Market Performance

PECO’s stock has fallen by -6.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly drop of -4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Phillips Edison & Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for PECO’s stock, with a -7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $44 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PECO reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for PECO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to PECO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

PECO Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.30. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 425.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.