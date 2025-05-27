Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRGO is 136.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRGO on May 27, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

PRGO) stock’s latest price update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.61 in relation to its previous close of 26.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that DUBLIN, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, being conducted virtually on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 AM ET. Interested parties can access the webcast on the Perrigo website at http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

PRGO’s Market Performance

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.71% gain in the past month and a 5.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for PRGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for PRGO’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for PRGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PRGO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

PRGO Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGO fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, Perrigo Company plc saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGO starting from Parker Geoffrey M., who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $27.10 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Parker Geoffrey M. now owns 23,762 shares of Perrigo Company plc, valued at $94,850 using the latest closing price.

Janish Ronald Craig, the EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO of Perrigo Company plc, sale 7,800 shares at $27.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Janish Ronald Craig is holding 33,666 shares at $214,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perrigo Company plc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -3.64, with -1.61 for asset returns.

Based on Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 493.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.