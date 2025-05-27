Permian Resources Corp (PR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has plunged by -0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 12.72, but the company has seen a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Being able to buy high-yield, high-buyback stocks with solid balance sheets at deep discounts to NAV is extremely rare. However, there are several opportunities like this in today’s market. I share two of some of my favorite opportunities like this right now.

Is It Worth Investing in Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Right Now?

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83x compared to its average ratio. PR has 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PR is 536.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PR on May 27, 2025 was 10.51M shares.

PR’s Market Performance

PR’s stock has seen a -4.76% decrease for the week, with a 3.55% rise in the past month and a -7.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for Permian Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.95% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $20 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PR, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

PR Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Permian Resources Corp saw -11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from Quinn William J, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $12.10 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Quinn William J now owns 1,312,429 shares of Permian Resources Corp, valued at $3,024,525 using the latest closing price.

Quinn William J, the Director of Permian Resources Corp, purchase 500,000 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Quinn William J is holding 812,429 shares at $6,536,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corp stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 14.35, with 7.29 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corp (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Permian Resources Corp (PR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.