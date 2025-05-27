Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (PESI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI)’s stock price has soared by 6.17 in relation to previous closing price of 10.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants David Waldman – IR, Crescendo Communications Mark Duff – President and CEO Dr. Lou Centofanti – EVP, Strategic Initiatives Ben Naccarato – CFO Conference Call Participants Howard Brous – Wellington Shields Aaron Spychalla – Craig-Hallum Aaron Warwick – Breakout Investors Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Perma-Fix Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PESI is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PESI is 14.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PESI on May 27, 2025 was 182.00K shares.

PESI’s Market Performance

PESI’s stock has seen a 9.38% increase for the week, with a 30.45% rise in the past month and a 32.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.23% for PESI’s stock, with a 2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on June 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PESI reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $1.50. The rating they have provided for PESI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2011.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to PESI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

PESI Trading at 31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +30.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from Naccarato Ben, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Naccarato Ben now owns 48,811 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, valued at $2,800 using the latest closing price.

Duff Mark, the President and CEO of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, purchase 2,050 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Duff Mark is holding 133,659 shares at $14,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.72. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (PESI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (PESI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.