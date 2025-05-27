Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 11.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Seth Barker – Head of Investor Relations Haitham Khouri – Chief Executive Officer Kyle Sable – Chief Financial Officer & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Spector – UBS Dan Kutz – Morgan Stanley Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Perimeter Solutions Q1 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) Right Now?

Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x compared to its average ratio. PRM has 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRM is 140.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRM on May 27, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

PRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM) has seen a -1.35% decrease in the past week, with a 14.44% rise in the past month, and a 14.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for PRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for PRM’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRM reach a price target of $4.25, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for PRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

PRM Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Perimeter Solutions Inc saw -8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Raj Vivek, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $11.70 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Raj Vivek now owns 68,132 shares of Perimeter Solutions Inc, valued at $374,400 using the latest closing price.

Raj Vivek, the Director of Perimeter Solutions Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Raj Vivek is holding 168,942 shares at $1,178,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 11.76, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.