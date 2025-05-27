PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has decreased by -15.24 compared to its previous closing price of 119.24. However, the company has seen a -14.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investopedia.com reported 2025-05-27 that PDD Holdings (PDD) shares are sinking Tuesday after the parent of the Temu shopping site posted first-quarter results that widely undershot analysts’ estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PDD is 1.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on May 27, 2025 was 10.08M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stock saw a decrease of -14.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.56% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of -11.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $130 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to PDD, setting the target price at $224 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.00. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDD starting from Kam Anthony Ping Leung, who proposed sale 1,553 shares at the price of $128.12 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Kam Anthony Ping Leung now owns shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR, valued at $198,970 using the latest closing price.

Zhao Jiazhen, the Officer of PDD Holdings Inc ADR, proposed sale 40,000 shares at $97.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that Zhao Jiazhen is holding shares at $3,898,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 45.06, with 26.41 for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 109.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..