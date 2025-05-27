Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNBK is -0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PNBK is 59.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On May 27, 2025, PNBK’s average trading volume was 540.76K shares.

PNBK) stock’s latest price update

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK)’s stock price has dropped by -8.94 in relation to previous closing price of 5.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketwatch.com reported 2025-03-26 that Patriot National Bancorp said Finance Chief David Finn handed his resignation to the company after less than six months in the job.

PNBK’s Market Performance

Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) has seen a -5.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 49.17% gain in the past month and a 395.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for PNBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.93% for PNBK’s stock, with a 163.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNBK Trading at 80.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +48.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +407.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNBK fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Patriot National Bancorp Inc saw 178.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNBK starting from Carrazza Michael A., who purchase 865,990 shares at the price of $0.75 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Carrazza Michael A. now owns 865,990 shares of Patriot National Bancorp Inc, valued at $649,492 using the latest closing price.

Sugarman Steven, the President of Patriot National Bancorp Inc, purchase 7,019,978 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that Sugarman Steven is holding 7,019,978 shares at $5,264,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patriot National Bancorp Inc stands at -1.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -84.06, with -4.17 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.