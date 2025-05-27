Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PASG is 52.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of PASG was 202.43K shares.

The stock price of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) has jumped by 6.08 compared to previous close of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Treated first FTD-GRN patient with Dose 2 PBFT02 and enrolled second patient; several additional patients being evaluated for trial eligibility Announced presentation of process development data of a high productivity, suspension-based manufacturing process for PBFT02 at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28 th Annual Meeting Cash runway into 1Q 2027 PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided recent business highlights. “We made steady progress in executing against our core operational objectives this quarter as we focus on the enrollment of FTD-GRN and FTD-C9orf72 patients in our ongoing global Phase 1/2 upliFT-D trial of PBFT02,” said Will Chou, M.D.

PASG’s Market Performance

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has experienced a 22.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.85% rise in the past month, and a -28.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for PASG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.67% for PASG’s stock, with a -35.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PASG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PASG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PASG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on November 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2024.

PASG Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3256. In addition, Passage Bio Inc saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 89,328 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Apr 23 ’25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,718,195 shares of Passage Bio Inc, valued at $30,372 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc, sale 78,049 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 6,807,523 shares at $26,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -1.01. Equity return is now at value -83.73, with -56.03 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -61.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.