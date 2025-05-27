Parsons Corp (PSN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Parsons Corp (PSN) has gone down by -4.10% for the week, with a -1.72% drop in the past month and a 12.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for PSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for PSN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PSN is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PSN is 105.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume for PSN on May 27, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

PSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has plunged by -2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 67.91, but the company has seen a -4.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Financial (“Summit”), a preeminent investment advisory firm empowering financial advisors to optimize business growth and deliver sophisticated family office services, announced an investment in Parsons Broach Financial Services (“Parsons Broach”) to further accelerate its growth momentum. Summit made the strategic investment through its innovative partnership model, Summit Growth Partners. Since early 2024, Summit has invested in 26 firms led by growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

PSN Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.89. In addition, Parsons Corp saw -28.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from McMahon Harry T., who purchase 8,064 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, McMahon Harry T. now owns 45,953 shares of Parsons Corp, valued at $470,131 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 17.75, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corp (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 518.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parsons Corp (PSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.