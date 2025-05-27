Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 107.52x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 11 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for PANW is 660.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PANW on May 27, 2025 was 5.42M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.61 in relation to its previous close of 186.75. However, the company has experienced a -3.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-26 that When it comes to cybersecurity, I don’t know much about how it works from an experiential perspective. So, I suppose one could say I’m an outsider.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW’s stock has fallen by -3.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.98% and a quarterly drop of -0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Palo Alto Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $210 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PANW, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

PANW Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.05. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from WILLIAM D JENKINS JR., who proposed sale 2,687 shares at the price of $186.14 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, WILLIAM D JENKINS JR. now owns shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $500,158 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 120,774 shares at $189.27 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 293,010 shares at $22,859,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value 21.16, with 6.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.