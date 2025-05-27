Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK)’s stock price has plunge by -2.44relation to previous closing price of 1.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that ISELIN, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,285,714 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 18,571,428 shares of its common stock. The combined public offering price of common stock and accompanying warrant is $1.40. The common stock is being sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase two shares of common stock issued for each share of common stock sold. The accompanying warrant has an exercise price of $1.40 per share, will become exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OTLK is 21.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.97% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of OTLK was 432.79K shares.

OTLK’s Market Performance

OTLK stock saw an increase of -8.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.23% and a quarterly increase of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for OTLK stock, with a simple moving average of -53.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLK reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for OTLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2024.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

OTLK Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6105. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from KENYON LAWRENCE A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Sep 26 ’24. After this action, KENYON LAWRENCE A now owns 5,946 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,446 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

The total capital return value is set at 2.16.

Based on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK), the company’s capital structure generated -0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -100.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -669.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -71.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.