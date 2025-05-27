Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 15.73. However, the company has seen a -4.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Nick Brien, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Siegel, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan’s 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 2:20 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) Right Now?

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x compared to its average ratio. OUT has 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OUT is 136.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUT on May 27, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

OUT’s Market Performance

OUT’s stock has seen a -4.79% decrease for the week, with a 4.74% rise in the past month and a -13.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for Outfront Media Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for OUT’s stock, with a -9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OUT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to OUT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OUT Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Outfront Media Inc saw -13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 4.97 for asset returns.

Based on Outfront Media Inc (OUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 576.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.