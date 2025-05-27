Outbrain Inc (OB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB)’s stock price has dropped by -5.07 in relation to previous closing price of 2.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Kostman – CEO Jason Kiviat – CFO Conference Call Participants Ygal Arounian – Citi Andrew Boone – Citizens Laura Martin – Needham and Company James Haynie – Jefferies Zach Cummins – B. Riley Securities Operator Good day.

Is It Worth Investing in Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OB is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OB is 29.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On May 27, 2025, OB’s average trading volume was 473.33K shares.

OB’s Market Performance

OB stock saw a decrease of -8.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Outbrain Inc (OB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.13% for OB’s stock, with a -47.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on May 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OB reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for OB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

OB Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -31.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OB fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Outbrain Inc saw -63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OB starting from Kostman David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Kostman David now owns 828,940 shares of Outbrain Inc, valued at $79,600 using the latest closing price.

Galai Yaron, the Co-Founder and Board Chair of Outbrain Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $7.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that Galai Yaron is holding 3,457,521 shares at $373,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outbrain Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -14.61, with -4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Outbrain Inc (OB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -79.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outbrain Inc (OB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.