Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for OST is at 0.97.

The public float for OST is 73.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for OST on May 27, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) has increased by 3.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OS Therapies (NYSE-A: OSTX) (“OS Therapies” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of OS Animal Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on commercializing OST-HER2 for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. OST-HER2 market opportunity in canine osteosarcoma exceeds $150 million Recent data in prevention of amputation in frontline canine osteosarcoma and control of.

OST’s Market Performance

OST’s stock has risen by 11.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.97% and a quarterly rise of 104.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.52% for OST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 84.86% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at 89.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +67.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw 91.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OST starting from SHYD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIM, who proposed sale 14,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, SHYD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIM now owns shares of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Qiaoyun Xie, the CFO of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd, proposed sale 6,500 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12 ’24, which means that Qiaoyun Xie is holding shares at $1,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.94. Equity return is now at value -105.08, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.