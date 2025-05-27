Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.87relation to previous closing price of 6.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim (unaudited) financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”) with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All amounts are in United States dollars (“$”) unless otherwise stated.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORC is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ORC is 106.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on May 27, 2025 was 3.97M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has seen a -2.79% decrease for the week, with a -4.12% drop in the past month and a -20.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for ORC’s stock, with a -10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ORC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $9.50 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ORC Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.19 for the present operating margin

-68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -16.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 5.23, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 273.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -39.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -160.63. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.0.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..