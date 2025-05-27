OppFi Inc (OPFI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.73. However, the company has seen a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that We’re bullish on OPFI due to its robust revenue growth, improving loss ratios, and strong niche in high-interest subprime lending. OPFI is significantly undervalued, trading at just 0.5x sales and 9.9x forward earnings, despite strong growth prospects. Risks include economic downturns and increased competition, but prudent risk management and tech-driven underwriting mitigate these concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPFI is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPFI is 24.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.35% of that float. On May 27, 2025, OPFI’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

OPFI’s Market Performance

OPFI’s stock has seen a 1.44% increase for the week, with a 27.85% rise in the past month and a 13.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for OppFi Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for OPFI’s stock, with a 51.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OPFI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

OPFI Trading at 22.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 61.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from McKay Christopher J., who proposed sale 101,489 shares at the price of $11.72 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, McKay Christopher J. now owns shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $1,189,451 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ THEODORE G, the Director of OppFi Inc, sale 185,086 shares at $11.59 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that SCHWARTZ THEODORE G is holding 0 shares at $2,144,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value -47.39, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 308.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OppFi Inc (OPFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.