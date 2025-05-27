Open Text Corp (OTEX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.42x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OTEX is 253.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of OTEX was 1.39M shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 28.13. However, the company has experienced a -0.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX ) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Greg Secord – Head of Investor Relations Mark Barrenechea – Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer Chadwick Westlake – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Raimo Lenschow – Barclays Stephanie Price – CIBC Thanos Moschopoulos – BMO Capital Markets Samad Samana – Jefferies Richard Tse – Nashville Bank Financials Paul Treiber – RBC Capital Markets Kevin Krishnaratne – Scotiabank Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

OTEX’s Market Performance

Open Text Corp (OTEX) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.02% gain in the past month and a 3.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for OTEX’s stock, with a -4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on December 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTEX reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for OTEX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2024.

OTEX Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, Open Text Corp saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTEX starting from BRIAN SWEENEY, who proposed sale 6,787 shares at the price of $28.93 back on Nov 05 ’24. After this action, BRIAN SWEENEY now owns shares of Open Text Corp, valued at $196,334 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corp stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 15.87, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corp (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Open Text Corp (OTEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.