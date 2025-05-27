OneStream Inc (OS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 28.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OS Investors Have Opportunity to Join OneStream, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm.

Is It Worth Investing in OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OS is 71.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OS on May 27, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

OS’s Market Performance

OS’s stock has seen a 0.60% increase for the week, with a 33.71% rise in the past month and a 15.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for OneStream Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.54% for OS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OS

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for OS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to OS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

OS Trading at 25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OS rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, OneStream Inc saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OS starting from Hohenstein Ken, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $27.67 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Hohenstein Ken now owns 1,009,443 shares of OneStream Inc, valued at $553,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.69 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneStream Inc stands at -0.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -91.29, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on OneStream Inc (OS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -319.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneStream Inc (OS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.