OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has gone down by -4.19% for the week, with a 8.89% rise in the past month and a -1.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for OSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for OSW’s stock, with a 2.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 29.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSW is 98.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On May 27, 2025, OSW’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 18.68, however, the company has experienced a -4.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-30 that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Allison Malkin – ICR, Investor Relations Leonard Fluxman – Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Stephen Lazarus – President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Steve Wieczynski – Stifel Sharon Zackfia – William Blair Max Rakhlenko – TD Cowen Laura Champine – Loop Capital Gregory Miller – Truist Securities Assia Georgieva – Infinity Research Operator Good day. And welcome to the OneSpaWorld’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OSW Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw -7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from McLallen Walter Field, who sale 14,189 shares at the price of $19.35 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, McLallen Walter Field now owns 156,728 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $274,557 using the latest closing price.

Walter McLallen, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $19.31 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Walter McLallen is holding shares at $386,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 107.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.