OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 50.34. However, the company has seen a -3.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-30 that OneMain Holdings has been a mixed performer, losing 4% over the past year but paying an 8% dividend, with solid Q1 results despite economic concerns. Q1 saw strong loan demand with $3 billion in originations and improved credit dynamics due to tighter credit standards, though economic risks remain. The company maintains a reasonable balance sheet and secure dividends, with consumers positioned to weather a downturn despite potential inflation impacts.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMF is 118.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for OMF on May 27, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a 3.08% rise in the past month, and a -5.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for OMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for OMF’s stock, with a -0.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMF, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.98. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 368,925 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc, valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Douglas H., the President & CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Shulman Douglas H. is holding 343,925 shares at $1,187,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.77 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 17.46, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.