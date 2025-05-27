Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUVB is 226.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.60% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NUVB was 3.27M shares.

The stock price of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) has plunged by -0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 2.30, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that additional results from TRUST-I and TRUST-II, its pivotal Phase 2 clinical studies on the efficacy and safety of taletrectinib for the treatment of advanced ROS1-positive (ROS1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting taking.

NUVB’s Market Performance

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has experienced a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month, and a 11.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for NUVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for NUVB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $6 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVB reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $1.40. The rating they have provided for NUVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NUVB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

NUVB Trading at 12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from Liu Dongfang, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Liu Dongfang now owns 12,000 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc, valued at $50,024 using the latest closing price.

DONGFANG LIU , the Officer of Nuvation Bio Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that DONGFANG LIU is holding shares at $45,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.83 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvation Bio Inc stands at -55.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -119.66, with -109.69 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -719.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -566.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

To sum up, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.