Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK)’s stock price has soared by 3.47 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-22 that Highlights: 2025 Drill Program Objectives: Expand high-grade, near-surface copper-gold in the south of the Main Zone Identify new high-grade copper mineralization in the north of the Main Zone and at depth Drill newly identified targets via large step-outs in untested areas on the property Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2025) – American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) (“American Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a fully funded 30,000-metre drill program at its NAK copper-gold porphyry project (“NAK”) in British Columbia is now underway. Watch VP Exploration Neil Prowse Discuss the NAK Drill Program The 2025 program builds on past success coupled with an intensive offseason initiative, during which American Eagle developed a robust interpretive model.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) Right Now?

NAK has 36-month beta value of -0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAK is 527.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAK on May 27, 2025 was 6.88M shares.

NAK’s Market Performance

NAK stock saw a decrease of 12.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 79.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for NAK’s stock, with a 67.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAK reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2016.

NAK Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0271. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd saw 79.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -78.20, with -50.96 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.