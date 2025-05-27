Nocera, Inc (NCRA): A Technical Analysis

NCRA has 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCRA is 6.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCRA on May 27, 2025 was 47.86K shares.

NCRA) stock’s latest price update

Nocera, Inc (NASDAQ: NCRA)’s stock price has soared by 17.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) (“Nocera” or the “Company”), an industry-agnostic, acquisition-focused company, today announced that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). On April 24, 2025, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq stating it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-K”).

NCRA’s Market Performance

Nocera, Inc (NCRA) has experienced a 13.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.15% rise in the past month, and a 22.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.43% for NCRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.60% for NCRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.76% for the last 200 days.

NCRA Trading at 16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +14.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCRA rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9692. In addition, Nocera, Inc saw 33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nocera, Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -48.56, with -35.89 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nocera, Inc (NCRA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.