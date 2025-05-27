NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a -2.07% decrease in the past week, with a 0.42% gain in the past month, and a -1.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for NNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for NNN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.13x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNN is 186.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.41M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 41.01. However, the company has experienced a -2.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Both Realty Income and NNN REIT are defensive, reliable triple-net lease REITs with strong track records and predictable cash flows. Their business models feature high occupancy, long lease terms, and consistent dividend growth, making them ideal for income-focused investors. NNN offers a more attractive valuation, longer debt maturity, and U.S.-focused stability, while O provides greater scale and diversification.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to NNN, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

NNN Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.47. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Horn Stephen A JR, who sale 55,356 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Horn Stephen A JR now owns 712,108 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $2,350,416 using the latest closing price.

Stephen A. Horn, Jr., the CEO of NNN REIT Inc, proposed sale 55,356 shares at $42.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Stephen A. Horn, Jr. is holding shares at $2,342,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.64 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.35, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 830.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To sum up, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.