Nexa Resources S.A (NEXA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nexa Resources S.A (NYSE: NEXA)’s stock price has dropped by -5.99 in relation to previous closing price of 5.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEXA signs an agreement to sell ten Exclusive Prospecting Licenses in Namibia as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexa Resources S.A (NYSE: NEXA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEXA is 43.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXA on May 27, 2025 was 17.38K shares.

NEXA’s Market Performance

NEXA’s stock has seen a -3.46% decrease for the week, with a -16.75% drop in the past month and a -4.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Nexa Resources S.A The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.29% for NEXA’s stock, with a -23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NEXA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NEXA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXA reach a price target of $7.80, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for NEXA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Underperform” to NEXA, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

NEXA Trading at -12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXA fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Nexa Resources S.A saw -42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexa Resources S.A stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value -16.64, with -3.58 for asset returns.

Based on Nexa Resources S.A (NEXA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 608.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nexa Resources S.A (NEXA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.