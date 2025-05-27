Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 119.12, but the company has seen a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that One-Year Data Show Lasting Reductions in Glucocorticoid Doses and Improvements in Clinical Outcomes with CRENESSITY™ (crinecerfont) in Pediatric Patients with Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced it will present new data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst™ Pediatric study showing lasting reductions in glucocorticoid doses in pediatric patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia who received CRENESSITY™ (crinecerfont) for up to one year. In addition, the study showed that for patients on CRENESSITY, adrenocorticotropic hormone, 17-hydroxyprogesterone and androstenedione remained below baseline levels, despite substantially decreased glucocorticoid doses.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.75x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NBIX is 95.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NBIX was 1.55M shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stock saw an increase of -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.63% and a quarterly increase of 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.42% for NBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $138 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to NBIX, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.21. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from RASTETTER WILLIAM H, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $110.20 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, RASTETTER WILLIAM H now owns 37,491 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, valued at $3,305,952 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAM H. RASTETTER, the Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, proposed sale 30,000 shares at $109.68 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that WILLIAM H. RASTETTER is holding shares at $3,290,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 8.54 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 639.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.