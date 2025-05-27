NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.20x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NTES is 635.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of NTES was 1.53M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 119.02, however, the company has experienced a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that NetEase (NTES) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has risen by 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.07% and a quarterly rise of 21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for NetEase Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for NTES’s stock, with a 27.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $130 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTES, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

NTES Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.59. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTES starting from Boltz Paul William JR, who proposed sale 4,685 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Boltz Paul William JR now owns shares of NetEase Inc ADR, valued at $552,830 using the latest closing price.

Ding Yingfeng, the Officer of NetEase Inc ADR, proposed sale 41,287 shares at $99.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Ding Yingfeng is holding shares at $4,117,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 23.93, with 16.39 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 32.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.