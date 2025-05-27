NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOV is -0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NEOV is 28.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOV on May 27, 2025 was 232.69K shares.

NEOV) stock’s latest price update

NeoVolta Inc (NASDAQ: NEOV)’s stock price has soared by 21.60 in relation to previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced that, based on preliminary internal estimates, April 2025 revenue is projected to exceed $2 million — surpassing the company’s total estimated revenue for the entire first quarter of 2025. NeoVolta previously projected unaudited first quarter revenue exceeding $2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of more than 600%.

NEOV’s Market Performance

NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has experienced a 7.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.07% rise in the past month, and a 7.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for NEOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for NEOV’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEOV Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares surge +29.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOV rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, NeoVolta Inc saw -33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.79 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoVolta Inc stands at -1.84. The total capital return value is set at -0.95. Equity return is now at value -91.79, with -75.73 for asset returns.

Based on NeoVolta Inc (NEOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 74.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoVolta Inc (NEOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.