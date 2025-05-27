Navigating the Volatility of Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) Stock

The stock of Erasca Inc (ERAS) has seen a -5.06% decrease in the past week, with a -12.86% drop in the past month, and a -13.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for ERAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.85% for ERAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ERAS is 160.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of ERAS was 1.62M shares.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Early entry of RAS-targeting franchise into clinic enabled by strong execution Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data for pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 and pan-KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001 expected in 2026 Robust balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $411 million as of March 31, 2025 with cash runway guidance extended to H2 2028 SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today provided business updates and reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. “We are pleased with the pace and execution of our RAS-targeting franchise and its early entry into the clinic following the recent IND clearance for ERAS-0015 and IND filing for ERAS-4001,” said Jonathan E.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERAS reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ERAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERAS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

ERAS Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3385. In addition, Erasca Inc saw -51.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Erasca Foundation, who proposed sale 8,333 shares at the price of $1.19 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Erasca Foundation now owns shares of Erasca Inc, valued at $9,902 using the latest closing price.

Erasca Foundation, the Affiliate of Erasca Inc, proposed sale 8,333 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Erasca Foundation is holding shares at $10,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -45.82, with -37.47 for asset returns.

Based on Erasca Inc (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -157.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Erasca Inc (ERAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.