Navigating the Volatility of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s (AVDL) Stock

The stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has gone up by 1.33% for the week, with a 6.16% rise in the past month and a 10.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.78% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for AVDL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVDL is 88.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVDL on May 27, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL)'s stock price has declined by 2.82% in relation to previous closing price of 8.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that Avadel (AVDL) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Palczuk Linda, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Jan 21 ’25. After this action, Palczuk Linda now owns 67,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $39,640 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Peter J., the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13 ’25, which means that Thornton Peter J. is holding 104,055 shares at $80,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -15.73 for asset returns.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -35.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.